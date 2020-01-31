Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Cut to GBX 180

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price (down previously from GBX 175 ($2.30)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Elementis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

ELM stock opened at GBX 128.73 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $753.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.96. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62).

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Read More: Which market index is the best?