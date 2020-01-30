Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ELVT traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $5.83. 20,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $243.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 65,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $266,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 188,747 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 158,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,689 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELVT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

