Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LLY opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

