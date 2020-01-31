Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $143.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock worth $198,037,912 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

