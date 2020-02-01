Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $142.34 and last traded at $142.16, with a volume of 98504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.92.

The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $19,835,347.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,229,383 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,961,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,584,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

