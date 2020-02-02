Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-6.80 EPS.

Shares of LLY traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.64. 3,913,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $143.72. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $798,622.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,403,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,632,446.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

