Ellerston Global Investments (ASX:EGI) Trading Down 0.8%

Ellerston Global Investments Ltd (ASX:EGI) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.20 ($0.85) and last traded at A$1.20 ($0.85), 195,130 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.21 ($0.86).

The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.04.

Ellerston Global Investments Company Profile (ASX:EGI)

Ellerston Global Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

