Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter.

Elmira Savings Bank stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.36. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?