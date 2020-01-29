Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 142,700 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 117,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of -4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eltek has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $11.56.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 2.33%.

ELTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Eltek from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

