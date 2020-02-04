EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million.

EMCORE stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.31. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMKR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

