EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.04

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.55. EMCORE shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 22,586 shares.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.31.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 115,405 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio