Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.88

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$60.88 and last traded at C$60.86, with a volume of 216928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.20.

The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.91.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Emera Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

