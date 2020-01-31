Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 40300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

About Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY)

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index