February 2, 2020
Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Trading Down 50%

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) dropped 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 1,776,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 863,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Emerald Bay Energy Company Profile (CVE:EBY)

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

