Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 34,142 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 283,548 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EEX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,090. The company has a market capitalization of $750.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading