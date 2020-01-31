Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $55.18 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $54,060.00. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $857,603 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 185,660 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

