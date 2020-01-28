Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN MSN opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products.

