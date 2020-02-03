Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) will post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Emmaus Life Sciences’ earnings. Emmaus Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.88) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emmaus Life Sciences.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 489.28% and a negative return on equity of 511.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com