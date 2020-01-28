Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of EMMS stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Emmis Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

In other Emmis Communications news, COO Patrick M. Walsh sold 9,158 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $43,317.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 32,099 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $150,865.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $72,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,161 shares of company stock worth $272,435. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 181,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

