Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.56

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and traded as high as $23.85. Empire shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 217 shares changing hands.

Separately, Desjardins raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.

Empire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

