Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.33 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), 166,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 177,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.66.

In related news, insider Tim Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,577.22). Also, insider Rhona Driggs bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £18,550 ($24,401.47).

About Empresaria Group (LON:EMR)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

