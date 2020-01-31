Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll Sells 14,000 Shares

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$27.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.27. Endeavour Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$28.98.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$352.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 1.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.29.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

