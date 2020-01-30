Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. 6,572,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,850. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?