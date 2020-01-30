Endo International PLC to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Endo International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

ENDP stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Endo International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Endo International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Endo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

