Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) vs. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Head-To-Head Review

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anika Therapeutics and Endologix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 1 0 3 1 2.80 Endologix 0 2 1 0 2.33

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $53.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.53%. Endologix has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 600.00%. Given Endologix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endologix is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endologix has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Endologix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Endologix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $105.56 million 5.56 $18.72 million $1.84 22.34 Endologix $156.47 million 0.11 -$79.71 million ($7.20) -0.14

Anika Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endologix. Endologix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics 27.60% 11.59% 10.35% Endologix -58.24% -99.62% -16.35%

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Endologix on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a resorbable knitted fabric mesh; HYALOSS MATRIX, HYAFF fibers used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The company's dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.