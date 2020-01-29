Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of EIGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 1,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,149. The firm has a market cap of $714.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.33. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

See Also: Beige Book