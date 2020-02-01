Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Shares Down 11.1%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 134,977 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 636,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

