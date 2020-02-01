Enerflex Ltd Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$10.12 on Friday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of $901.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$544.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$527.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

