Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.13

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.13 and last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 131470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$544.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$527.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd will post 1.1322222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

