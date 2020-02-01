Energean Oil & Gas’ (ENOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 769 ($10.12) on Thursday. Energean Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 606 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 893.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 944.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 109.86.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Benos acquired 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 885 ($11.64) per share, for a total transaction of £44,152.65 ($58,080.31).

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

