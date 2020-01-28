Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NYSE ENR opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Energizer has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?