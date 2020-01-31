Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 187,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 666,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

EFOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 115.79% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

