Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €17.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €17.00 ($19.77) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

ENGI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.47 ($19.15).

ENGI opened at €15.63 ($18.17) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.36. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

