Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) Receives €16.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.47 ($19.15).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENGI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Engie stock opened at €15.57 ($18.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.36. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?