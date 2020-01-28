ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,661. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

