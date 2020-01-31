EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 13,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 538.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 508,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 428,590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 661,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,006,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 659,360 shares in the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $5.14 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,614.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

