EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.14. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 2,203,484 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -1,614.29%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 508,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 428,590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 661,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,006,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 659,360 shares during the period. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

