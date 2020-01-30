Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Enlivex Therapeutics an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

ENLV opened at $8.30 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

