Enova International (ENVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. Enova International has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENVA. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

