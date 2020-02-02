Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $600,104.70 in Stock

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ENVA opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.39. Enova International Inc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

