Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. Enova International reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 222,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,075. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Enova International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

