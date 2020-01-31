Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.77 million.Enova International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Enova International has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $816.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

