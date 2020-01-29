Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ENVA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Enova International has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

