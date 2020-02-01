Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $26.79, approximately 787,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 293,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Enova International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enova International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Enova International by 263.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

