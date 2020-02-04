Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading Down 16.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) traded down 16.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.92, 1,033,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 331,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Specifically, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $845.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Enova International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Enova International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Enova International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72