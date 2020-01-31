Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,700 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 825,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.14 on Friday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

