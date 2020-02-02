Entegris (ENTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENTG stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

