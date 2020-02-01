Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Short Interest Down 10.2% in January

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETM. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.34.

NYSE:ETM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 30,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,412,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,193,000 after purchasing an additional 368,199 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 439,202 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 756,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

