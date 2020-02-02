Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Down 5.3%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.97, 870,629 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 590,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 227,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

