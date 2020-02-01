Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.52. 2,096,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,095. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $131.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Entergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,098,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Entergy by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Growth Stocks